Las Vegas Raiders: Key offensive players flying under the radar in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Raiders key offensive players under the radar: DeAndre Carter
Wide receiver was a position that Dave Ziegler and his staff have targeted in his first two offseasons as the Raiders general manager. Last year, it was the monster trade he pulled off for Green Bay Packers star wideout Davante Adams, and this offseason, he added to the position group via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draf.
While Jakobi Meyers was the big name this offseason, it could be DeAndre Carter that has a major impact in the passing game. Carter is someone who will be counted on as the No. 4 wide receiver for the Raiders, but if the team decides to trade away Hunter Renfrow, Meyers could slide into the slot role, with Carter joining Adams on the outside.
Carter had over 500 receiving yards for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, and he was also used in the return game as a kick and punt returner. The veteran wideout has improved in a big way over the last two seasons, and in 2023, he should play a major role in what the Raiders do offensively, and on special teams.