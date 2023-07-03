Las Vegas Raiders: 3 keys for the defense to improve and thrive in 2023
The Raiders defense has been, well, unfortunately, a nightmare against themselves more than they have been for opposing offenses. Las Vegas seems to never get the personnel right when it comes to the side of the ball, even after using draft picks and free agency to bolster all three levels every offseason.
This offseason, the Raiders did a nice job stacking talent in the secondary, and along the defensive line, which should make them tougher against the run and the pass. With Patrick Graham entering his second season as defensive coordinator, and with more talent at his disposal, you have to think this group take a step forward in 2023.
Here, we look at three keys for the defense to improve and thrive in 2023.
- 1.) Nate Hobbs Needs To Stay Healthy
Nate Hobbs is a very talented cornerback. Perhaps even better in the inside at nickel, he has been one of the very few bright spots on the Raiders defense since being drafted to the team in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He did play all sixteen games in 2021, however, there was a few games he played injured and wasn’t performing the best.
Then in 2022 he only played in eleven out of seventeen games, and that really hurt the defense.
Even with missing six games in 2022, he had similar stats to his 2021 campaign, indicating he could have really broken out if only he didn’t miss those six games. Hopefully this year he stays healthy and has that breakout year I believe he’s capable of.