Las Vegas Raiders: 3 keys for the defense to improve and thrive in 2023
- 2.) Raiders 2023 First Round Draft Pick DE Tyree Wilson Lives Up To The Hype.
After an offseason leading up to the draft, a lot of people thought that the Raiders might draft a quarterback for the future. However, the Raiders had different plans and instead drafted Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the first round.
Wilson is a monster. With a 7’2 wingspan and a whole lot of strength, his arms can almost wrap up anybody from anywhere around him.
He has the build of his teammate Chandler Jones, who can also be a great mentor for Wilson. Wilson was known for stopping the run, but he’s also known for getting to the quarterback, which the Raiders are desperately needing from someone other than star defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Wilson ended his college career with 121 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks in four years to go along with one forced fumble, one pass defensed, and one fumble recovery.