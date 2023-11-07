Raiders keys to victory against the New York Jets in 2023 Week 10
The Las Vegas Raiders have a great chance in primetime to continue their climb up the standings in a very tight AFC on Sunday night vs the New York Jets.
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday night, the Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the New York Jets, one of the surprising stories of the AFC this season. The Jets lost star quarterback Aaron Rodgers on their first drive of the 2023 NFL season, but have somehow stayed alive in the AFC East, though they were drubbed by the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 9.
For the Raiders, this is another chance to prove things have changed since making the move to fire Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler, and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Las Vegas was outstanding against the New York Giants in Week 9, dominating from the outset in a 30-6 victory in Antonio Pierce's debut as the team's interim head coach.
Here, we look at some keys to victory for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.
Keys to victory against the Jets in 2023 Week 10
Get after Zach Wilson
It is clear that the Jets have struggled on offense with Zach Wilson at quarterback, as the former No. 2 overall pick has yet to prove he can succeed at the NFL level. The Chargers defense harassed him all night on Monday night, sacking him six times, something the Silver and Black must repeat if they are to win against the Jets at home in Week 10.
Las Vegas sacked New York Giants quarterbacks eight times on Sunday, including three from Maxx Crosby, who continues to make his run at a possible NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor. If the Raiders can get pressure against a bad Jets offensive line in this one, it could be another long night for the young signal-caller from BYU.