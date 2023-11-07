Raiders keys to victory against the New York Jets in 2023 Week 10
The Las Vegas Raiders have a great chance in primetime to continue their climb up the standings in a very tight AFC on Sunday night vs the New York Jets.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders must continue to utilize the run game to the max
Since taking over for Josh McDaniels, Pierce has preached about getting Josh Jacobs more involved, and that was certainly the case against the Giants this past weekend. Jacobs ran for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns against New York, and would have went over 100 for the first time this season had he not been stuffed for a three-yard loss late in the game.
Against a tough Jets defense, widely regarded as one of the best in the NFL, the Raiders need to have the same formula, especially early on. Jacobs is one of the best running backs in the game, and when he gets going with his powerful downhill rushing style, it opens up everything for the Silver and Black offense.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell looked great in his second NFL start, winning for the first time, and a lot of that had to do with how well Jacobs was able to run the ball. The Raiders offensive line dominated from the outset, and while the Jets are much better than the Giants are along the defensive line, Las Vegas cannot afford to go away from that game plan.
If Jacobs can get the run game going early and often on Sunday, you can expect a relaxed O'Connell being able to do what he wants to do in the passing game downfield.