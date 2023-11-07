Raiders keys to victory against the New York Jets in 2023 Week 10
The Las Vegas Raiders have a great chance in primetime to continue their climb up the standings in a very tight AFC on Sunday night vs the New York Jets.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders need to play with the same passion under the new regime
Since moving on from head coach Josh McDaniels, it has been clear that the Raiders are finally playing with passion and purpose. While it was only one game, and things can change in a hurry at the NFL level, the move certainly paid off on Sunday against the Giants, and Antonio Pierce cruised to his first victory at the helm of this franchise.
Heck, even Mark Davis was sporting a new haircut heading into the game, and was cheered loudly by Raider Nation inside Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas dominated the Giants in all facets of the game, as the defense stepped up in a big way, especially against the New York passing attack. Saquon Barkley ran the ball well, but it was clear the Raiders had a good game plan going into this game, and really enjoyed the victory, having cigars in the locker room after the 30-6 win.
On Sunday night, the team needs to come out and play with the same kind of passion against the Jets, moving to .500 with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon. They can really make some noise before the bye week in Week 13, but it all starts with them playing the same brand of fired-up football they showed in Week 10.