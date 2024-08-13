Raiders land 3 players on PFF Team of the Week
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders came up short in their first preseason tilt against the Minnesota Vikings, but that didn’t stop PFF from honoring three members of the team.
Presented without explanation, CB Jack Jones, K Daniel Carlson, and ST Sincere McCormick all earned a nod on the Preseason Week 1 Team from PFF.
Jones, in limited playing time, recorded an interception off of rookie QB J.J. McCarthy, as he targeted Trishton Jackson during an improvised play. Jones turned heads during camp with his continued ability to make plays on the ball, with multiple beat writers noting that he has built off of his momentum from last season. He also recorded two tackles and a pass deflection.
Carlson also earned a spot on PFF’s team after scoring 11 points for the Silver and Black. He connected on three field goals, his longest was 56 yards, and two extra points. He did so without missing an attempt. He is still finding his groove with the new kickoff rules, but he is still Cash Money Carlson as a placekicker.
Sincere McCormick landed on the list after a solid display of his special teams prowess. He recorded just one tackle but was part of a Raiders unit that excelled in the new special teams landscape. Many of the players on the fringe of the roster will need to rely on special teams to earn a spot, and McCormick is positioning himself nicely.
These three will be back in action with their teammates on Saturday, August 17th, as they host the Dallas Cowboys in Allegiant Stadium for their second preseason bout.