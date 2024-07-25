Raiders' latest attempt to trash talk Chiefs totally won't backfire at all this season
Trash talk is good. It's fun, can make otherwise-boring games interesting, and is just generally good. In fact, I wish there was more trash talk on your average NFL game day. It's a competition, after all, and while I'm glad that everyone's friends off the field, I'd really enjoy if that wasn't the case on it.
Now, with that being said, I'd like to address the Las Vegas Raiders. Guys. Fellas. WHAT are we doing?
On Thursday afternoon, a clip from Raiders' training camp made the Twitter rounds. It shows players dressing up a Kermit the Frog stuffed animal in a Patrick Mahomes jersey – we all get the joke – and having a nice laugh about it. And just so we're clear, this is the three-time Super Bowl champion, multi-MVP QB of the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes; the Patrick Mahomes who has a 10-2 all-time record against the Raiders. Just to be clear.
Yeahhhhhhh I dunno, man. There are so many other quarterbacks that you could get away with making fun of. Josh Allen can't win the big one! Justin Herbet's a fraud! The Bears exist! All of those would be fun bits that didn't find their way onto the phone of the best player in football, who just happens to also be in the AFC West. There's a fine line between not being scared of Mahomes and, you know, whatever this is.
In a way, I sort of respect it. Maybe the great mysterious key to beating Mahomes when it actually matters starts with viral trash talking videos. Maybe this whole time, we just weren't roasting him On The Web enough. Maybe trash talking is the new Moneyball and the Raiders are about to go down in history as the kingslayers of this NFL era.
I, however, simply would not let myself be filmed doing this. But I applaud the Raiders for their gusto.