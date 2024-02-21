Latest mock draft by Daniel Jeremiah is nightmare fuel for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and one mock has a nightmare scenario for them.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2024 NFL Draft cycle holding the No. 13 overall selection, though who knows where they will end up when all is said and done. With a pressing need at quarterback, along the defensive and offensive line, and in the secondary, it is anybody's guess what they plan to do with the pick.
Over at NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah put out his latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft, and if the first round works out the way he lays out, the Raiders are in trouble. In this mock, four of the top quarterbacks are gone by the time Las Vegas selects, leaving them with Terrion Arnold from Alabama.
While Arnold is considered one of the best cornerbacks in this year's draft class, those who want a change at quarterback will be shocked to see Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy all gone in the top-10. That would leave Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler as the top quarterbacks remaining, and if that is the case, they could be had on Day 2.
Raiders targeting a QB on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
By all indications, the Raiders are in play for a quarterback on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but it really depends on how high they can move up to get one. Moving up ten spots to get one of the likely top-3 guys would take a large amount of draft capital across multiple years, but can they really afford to sit back and wait at No. 13?
New general manager Tom Telesco will have a huge decision to make in regards to the quarterback spot this offseason, as it remains to be seen if Aidan O'Connell will be the guy going forward. If the team does decide to roll with O'Connell, it would be met by disappointment for some in Raider Nation, but it would allow the franchise to bolster the roster around him.
Either way, we are in for an exciting few months.