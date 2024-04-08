Las Vegas Raiders leaning on some unknown players in 2024
For the Las Vegas Raiders to succeed in 2024, some unknown players will have to take the next step forward.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2024 NFL Draft with plenty of questions marks on their roster, and it will be interesting to see what the front office plans to do to answer some of these during the three-day event later this month. Tom Telesco has tread lightly in free agency after landing Christian Wilkins on a monster deal, but as was the case last year, some guys are going to have to play well above expectations in 2024.
We start at the running back position, as Zamir White will be expected to come in and fill the large shoes left by Josh Jacobs. It was only two seasons ago when Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards, and now that he is in Green Bay, it will be White's opportunity to become the feature back in Las Vegas.
From the small sample we saw last year, White looked every bit the part, rushing for over 100 yards in two of his four starts. White will have bigger expectations on him this upcoming season, but if he can keep up that kind of production in his first full season of workload, the Raiders may have a gem in waiting at the position.
Raiders offensive line and secondary will lean on the unknown in 2024
When it comes to the Raiders offensive line, the trio of Kolton Miller, Andre James, and Dylan Parham are all slated to return in 2024. Outside of those three, it is anybody's guess who will start at one of the tackle and guard spots next season, and those voids could be filled in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Las Vegas got steady play up front last season, as multiple players played in all 17 games, an Thayer Munford Jr. could be a returning player who steps into a starting role in 2024. Jordan Meredith was brought back at offensive guard, but he is not someone many feel will be a starting player next season.
Then there is the issue in the secondary, as the cornerback room is pretty thin right now. Yes, Jack Jones returns to his CB1 role, and Nate Hobbs as the slot corner, but more help is need in both free agency, and the NFL Draft.
Overall, the roster has some elite talent, and some young guys who took a big leap forward last season. However, for the Raiders to actually be a playoff team next season, some guys who may not even be on the roster right now will have to step into leading roles this September.