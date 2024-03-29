Raiders left side of the offensive line could be elite in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders need to shore up the right side of their offensive line, but the left side has the potential to be elite in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
With a month left until the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders still have a lot of work to do on the offensive side of the ball. Depending who you ask, there is a major hole at the quarterback position, and the offensive line needs to add two starting-caliber players in free agency, or the draft.
Luckily for the Raiders, the left side of the line should be figured out, especially with Andre James returning as the center. Had James left via free agency, Dylan Parham would have likely made the move to center for the upcoming season, but with James back in the fold, Parham is expected to start at left offensive guard.
With Kolton Miller also returning in 2024 as the Raiders starting left tackle, Las Vegas seems set on the left side of their offensive line for the upcoming season. Of course, filling the voids on the right side is paramount, but the combination of Parham and Miller could be the best in the game this year.
Raiders still have to address the right side of the line
Last season, Greg Van Roten and Jermaine Eluemunor were constants in the Raiders starting lineup, but both are likely to play somewhere else next year. Eluemunor has already signed on with the New York Giants in free agency, but Van Roten could be back in 2024, as he has yet to sign with a team in free agency.
Las Vegas will have to be strong along the offensive line if they hope to do anything of substance in 2024, as they will have a new running back as the feature back. Zamir White and Alexander Mattison will try to replace Josh Jacobs, and at quarterback, right now the battle is between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II.
There is a lot to like about this roster going forward, and while the right side is an issue right now, Miller and Parham should dominate on the left side of the ball all season long.