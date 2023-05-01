Las Vegas Raiders: Legend Amy Trask belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
A Raider of all Trades
In 1983, two years before the wedding day, she called the Raiders asking for an internship, which was granted. In an interview with Trey Wingo for Pro Football Network in 2022, she described her duties as anything from making copies at the Xerox machine to alphabetizing the will call ticket list for the box office for gamedays. I mentioned earlier how she was involved in everything as CEO – well it seems that her eager and diverse involvement started from the beginning.
As she told Wingo, Al Davis once crossed paths with a young Trask, walking past each other on the office stairs. Davis, as if to subtly encourage her ambition, asked her “Where are we on ticket sales?” Trask had the answer that day, and continued to always have the answer, despite the question having nothing to do with her job.
After the internship, Trask was working for a law firm that Davis had retained. After a meeting, he proclaimed she was the brightest person in the room and that the Raiders had to hire her.
In 1987, with law degree in hand, she became a full-time employee of the Raiders. The former intern who made an impression on the larger-than-life team owner was back inside the building.