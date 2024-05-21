Raiders legend Jim Otto epitomized what it meant to be a "Raider"
In every possible way, Jim Otto embodied the Raiders identity. As an all-time great at center, Otto played for the Raiders for his entire 15-year career. A true original, being a member of the Oakland Raiders' 1960 AFL inaugural season and epitomized the tough, hard-nosed football player that would strike fear in opponents.
All of these qualities were displayed in 223 straight professional games, despite having nine knee surgeries throughout his career, Otto never missed a game due to injury. Throughout this battle-scarred career, the center was a 12-time Pro Bowler, ten-time All-Pro, and AFL Champion. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980 and appeared in Super Bowl II against the Green Bay Packers.
As if his achievements and qualities—which have already been discussed—do not suffice to explain why Raider Nation's players, coaches, and supporters have dubbed him the “Original Raider” or why he was given the moniker “Mr. Raider." This is an excerpt from 2014, where Otto was describing the hardest hit he experienced in his career (about Green Bay Packers linebacker Ray Nitschke).
"He broke my facemask in here, which broke my nose and set it over here, broke my cheekbone, and my zygomatic arch bone here, and detached my retina in my left eye. ... I was blind for six months in my left eye. It was really bad. It all swelled up, and I couldn't see, but I kept playing. I never went out of the game."
Raiders Jim Otto was the definition of a "Raider"
It would take too long to list all of the instances, contests, players, and coaches that helped to build the distinct brand that only the Raiders have in all of professional sports.
Unquestionably, Otto created the Raider swagger early on and it has carried through the organization over the years. He laid the foundation for everything that makes the Raiders who they are, what that iconic logo stands for, and the reason we all love this team. One could even argue, they would not be the "Raiders" without Jim Otto. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Jim Otto on behalf of all Raider fans.
Although the phenomenal Raiders story is still being written, we do know exactly where it began thanks to Hall of Fame center "The Original Raider" Jim Otto.