Will Raiders legend Sebastian Janikowski be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2024?

September 12, 2011



PK Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 63 yd FG in a MNF game at Denver, it remains the franchise record. #Raiders won 23-20.



* At the time it tied the NFL record for the longest field goal at 63 yards, sharing the record with Tom Dempsey and Jason Elam. pic.twitter.com/EDD3de1CAV