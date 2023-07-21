Why Raiders Legend Shane Lechler Will Be a Hall of Famer
The Las Vegas Raiders franchise already has an all-time great punter in the Hall of Fame in Ray Guy, and here is why Shane Lechler will join him there.
By Keith Ricci
Was Raiders punter Shane Lechler better than Ray Guy?
Now I know I just lost about half of you Raiders fans because I’m putting him ahead of Ray Guy, based on Lechler’s stats and accolades which I’ll get to. (Guy is the only punter currently in the Hall of Fame, so it only happened once in the first century of the league, and he was part of all three Raiders Super Bowl wins).
But let’s not make this a debate between Lechler and Guy. After all, we should just appreciate the fact that the two greatest punters wore the Silver and Black.
This year was Lechler’s first year of eligibility, but he did not get in. I know punters have always had a difficult time getting to Canton (Ray Guy had to wait 23 years), but 32 people were chosen as either semifinalists, finalists, or inductees in 2023.
Lechler wasn’t one of those 32.
Meanwhile, Devin Hester was a finalist the past two years, so it’s only a matter of time before he’s enshrined. If Devin Hester can be a Hall of Famer for being the greatest punt returner, then Lechler can be a Hall of Famer for being the greatest punter. Both legendary special teamers had a significant impact on each game they played and both are equally deserving.