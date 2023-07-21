Fansided
Just Blog Baby

Why Raiders Legend Shane Lechler Will Be a Hall of Famer

The Las Vegas Raiders franchise already has an all-time great punter in the Hall of Fame in Ray Guy, and here is why Shane Lechler will join him there.

By Keith Ricci

Shane Lechler - Kansas City Chiefs v Oakland Raiders
Shane Lechler - Kansas City Chiefs v Oakland Raiders / Jason O. Watson/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 5
Next

Making the case for Raiders punter Shane Lechler

Lechler played in two decades – and in each, the Pro Football Hall of Fame honored him on their All-2000s Team and All-2010s Team. So, while he was playing, the institution acknowledged his dominance. But, they have not since he retired.

From 2000 to 2011, he made 30 All-Pro teams between the Associated Press, Sporting News, Pro Football Writers and Pro Football Focus. His 6 Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors is 2nd most in Raiders history, only behind Jim Otto.

His 7 Pro Bowl appearances is tied with Ray Guy for the most ever among NFL punters.

Perhaps his ultimate honor came in 2019, when a panel consisting of media members, former players and league personnel named Lechler to the National Football League 100th Anniversary All-Time Team (along with Guy as the only two punters).

I know these accolades are opinion-based, which can diminish the weight they carry, however for me they best exemplify how Lechler was consistently “the punter” for two consecutive decades.

Home/Las Vegas Raiders News