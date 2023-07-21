Why Raiders Legend Shane Lechler Will Be a Hall of Famer
The Las Vegas Raiders franchise already has an all-time great punter in the Hall of Fame in Ray Guy, and here is why Shane Lechler will join him there.
By Keith Ricci
Making the case for Raiders punter Shane Lechler
Lechler played in two decades – and in each, the Pro Football Hall of Fame honored him on their All-2000s Team and All-2010s Team. So, while he was playing, the institution acknowledged his dominance. But, they have not since he retired.
From 2000 to 2011, he made 30 All-Pro teams between the Associated Press, Sporting News, Pro Football Writers and Pro Football Focus. His 6 Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors is 2nd most in Raiders history, only behind Jim Otto.
His 7 Pro Bowl appearances is tied with Ray Guy for the most ever among NFL punters.
Perhaps his ultimate honor came in 2019, when a panel consisting of media members, former players and league personnel named Lechler to the National Football League 100th Anniversary All-Time Team (along with Guy as the only two punters).
I know these accolades are opinion-based, which can diminish the weight they carry, however for me they best exemplify how Lechler was consistently “the punter” for two consecutive decades.