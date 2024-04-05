Las Vegas Raiders will likely have to pivot from Jayden Daniels
The Las Vegas Raiders have their eyes set on Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that is looking more unlikely as we inch closer to the draft.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will go into the 2024 NFL Draft with three quarterbacks on the roster, two of whom are likely to battle it out for the starting job this summer. Aidan O'Connell played well down the stretch as a rookie for the Raiders at the position last season, and Gardner Minshew II was a Pro Bowler for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023.
However, as we inch closer to the NFL Draft, all eyes are on the position when it comes to the Silver and Black. In this draft class, the quarterback that many in Raider Nation want is Jayden Daniels, a presumed top-3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
With the Las Vegas Raiders picking at No. 13, it would take a miracle for them to be able to go up and get Daniels, and with recent rumors, it seems like a foregone conclusion that is not going to happen. Daniels is now being linked as high as one of the first two picks in the NFL Draft this April, putting him well out of reach.
Speaking on his own Adam Schefter Podcast, the ESPN personality talked about the Commanders staying at No. 2 overall, and that the pick will likely be Jayden Daniels.
Raiders likely won't have a shot at Jayden Daniels
The problem this year is that there are plenty of QB-needy teams ahead of the Raiders in terms of the Day 1 draft order. Daniels is not going to make it past the No. 3 overall pick, so Las Vegas would have to swing a deal with either Washington, or the New England Patriots, two teams that need help at the quarterback position.
For now, the plan for the Raiders has to be to pivot from the Daniels pipedream, and they appear to have started doing that. They are going to interview all the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft this year, and hopefully, they can find someone who can come in and battle both O'Connell and Minshew for the starting job as a rookie.
As we inch closer to the draft, the prospect is not likely to be Daniels.