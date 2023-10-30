Raiders at Lions 2023 Week 8: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders battle it out against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, and here is all the information you need for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders will once again hit the road in Week 8, this time in a Monday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions. Both the Raiders and Lions are coming off bad losses in Week 7, and will both look to get back on track in front of a national audience on Monday night.
Here is everything you need to know to get you set for this crucial Week 8 matchup for the Silver and Black.
How to watch the Raiders at Lions 2023 Week 8
Who: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions
When: Monday, October 30, 2023
Time: 8:15 PM ET, 5:15 PM PT
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
TV: ABC/ESPN
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 45.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 7.0-point underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: Jimmy Garoppolo returns at starting QB
The Raiders will get the return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in this one, this after the veteran missed the Chicago Bears game due to back injury. It was the second game Garoppolo has already missed this season, so the hope is that he can return and right the wrongs of the offense from a week ago.
On the Detroit side, they will once again be without running back David Montgomery, who has rounded into one of the more productive backs in the NFC this season.
Raiders will need a near-perfect effort on Monday night
Even without Montgomery, the Lions are considered one of the better teams in the NFC, and they have really improved as a franchise under head coach Dan Campbell. The Raiders will have a tough task on Monday night, as the offense sputtered in a big way last week against Chicago, and we saw the defense take a big step backward.
The hope is that the return of Garoppolo can help get the run game going, and the loss of Montgomery affects the Lions offense like it did a week ago in a 38-6 loss at Baltimore. The Raiders will have to play a near-perfect game to come out of Ford Field with the victory, so the smart money is on Detroit in primetime.