Raiders at Lions 2023 Week 8: Game preview and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Detroit Lions on Monday night, and here is our official game preview and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
With a chance to move to .500 on the line, the Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road in Week 8 for a Monday night showdown with the Detroit Lions. Both teams are coming off their worst loss of the season, as the Raiders were beaten by a bad Chicago Bears team on the road 30-12, and Detroit was blown out by Baltimore 38-6 in Week 7.
With that said, here is our game preview and prediction for Monday's battle against Detroit.
Raiders at Lions 2023 Week 8: Game Preview
The Raiders went into the matchup against Chicago with high hopes that they would turn their season around for good, but that came crashing down inside Soldier Field. Brian Hoyer was awful starting in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, and the upstart Raiders defense was picked apart by a rookie DII quarterback in Tyson Bagent.
Monday, the task gets even harder, as Detroit is widely considered the best team in the NFC North, and a squad that could make a deep run in the NFC Playoffs. They have some issues, however, with David Montgomery out and Amon-Ra St. Brown listed as questionable after coming down with an illness later in this past week.
Las Vegas will be getting Garoppolo back for this one, but how good of news is that based on his play this season. The hope is that the Raiders can attack a Lions defense that allowed better than five yards per carry last week against the Ravens, finally getting Josh Jacobs back to the level of play he showed in 2022.
Raiders at Lions 2023 Week 8: Game Prediction
Even with Montgomery out, and St. Brown possibly not playing, this is going to be a tough matchup for the Raiders. Detroit's defense has been solid this season, outside of last week against the Ravens, and are led by an elite pass rusher in Aidan Hutchinson.
Las Vegas is going to have to find a way to get Maxx Crosby free against this Lions offensive front, as he could force some mistakes from Jared Goff in this one. However, I like the Lions to roll on Monday night, pushing Las Vegas to 3-5 on the season with both New York teams that play in New Jersey coming to Allegiant Stadium over the next few weeks.
Final Score: Lions 27, Raiders 17