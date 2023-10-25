Raiders at Lions 2023 Week 8: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to the Midwest once again as they take on another NFC North team. This time, they will take on the Cinderella story Detroit Lions.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a weird place as they are in a sort of purgatory. The Raiders are the worst 3-4 team in the league right now and struggled to move the ball against a Bears defense that hasn't performed well the entire season and allowed an offense missing their starting quarterback to put up 30 points against them.
Fans on Twitter have been calling for Josh McDaniels to be fired and rightfully so. The team is also on the verge of a fire sale as the team is starting to fall apart as the losses compile. Team owner Mark Davis said the Raiders will not deal Davante Adams at the trade deadline, but if they get blown out on Monday night against the Detroit Lions, he may not have a choice.
The Raiders are one of the worst teams in the NFL currently and their record is much better than how they have played. Outside of a few plays in Denver, they should've lost that game and the Patriots team dismantled them despite being a horrible team this season.
Here are three things to watch for on Monday Night Football: