Raiders at Lions 2023 Week 8: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to the Midwest once again as they take on another NFC North team. This time, they will take on the Cinderella story Detroit Lions.
By Daniel Davis
Ailing Raiders defense against a potentially great Lions offense
The Raiders defense has been playing like one of the worst in the NFL and passing on Jalen Carter and Christian Gonzalez seems to be a mistake. The secondary in particular has been atrocious and the Raiders are near the bottom of third-down defenses in the league.
Dan Campbell is a smart head coach and will look to turn Jared Goff loose against the horrible Raiders defense. Outside of that, the pass rush has been nonexistent and the drafting of Tyree Wilson hasn't paid off in the slightest yet.
Wilson is slow off the ball and the tackle is nearly in his third step before he makes contact with him giving him time to plant his feet. He did play better this past weekend against Chicago, so that was a good sign, but until Maxx Crosby can get some legitimate help, this Raiders pass rush could be in big trouble on Monday night.