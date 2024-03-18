Raiders looking at former Minnesota Vikings RB to fill void at the position?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a hole at running back right now, but a former Minnesota Vikings running back could help fill it.
By Brad Weiss
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders found their answer as to what to do with Josh Jacobs pretty early on in free agency. Jacobs bolted the desert for some cold weather, signing a long-term deal with the Green Bay Packers.
Since coming into the NFL as a first round pick of the Raiders back in 2019, Jacobs etched his name in franchise history, and became one of the more productive running backs in the NFL. With him going to Green Bay, third-year running back Zamir White will get a chance to have a larger role in the offense, but is he really ready to take over as the full-time running back in Las Vegas?
White replacing Jacobs makes sense, as he was outstanding down the stretch last season with Jacobs was injured against the Minnesota Vikings. According to Jordan Schultz from Bleacher Report, the Raiders will meet with a former Vikings running back on Monday as a possible replacement for Jacobs, as this thing comes full circle.
Raiders to meet with Alexander Mattison on Monday
The Raiders plan to meet with Alexander Mattison on Monday, looking for a possible way to continue to add depth to the running back room. Ameer Abdullah has already agreed to a new deal to return to Las Vegas, and White is under contract as well, so Mattison would be a solid addition to a strong group already in place.
Mattison rushed a career-high 180 times this past season, racking up 700 yards, which is a little under four yards per carry. He started 13 games, appeared in 16, while also hauling in three touchdown receptions.
A combination of Mattison and White would be solid for the Raiders, allowing Abdullah to do some good work in the passing game out of the backfield. Replacing Jacobs is going to be tough, as he is one of the more versatile backs in the league, but this would be a nice signing for the Raiders, giving them three options at the position.