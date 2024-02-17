Luke Getsy press conference bad news for Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell
The Las Vegas Raiders new offensive coordinator made it known what he is looking for in his quarterback this season.
By Brad Weiss
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders rolled out three different starting quarterbacks across their 17-game regular season. Starting with Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh McDaniels then turned to Aidan O'Connell, back to Garoppolo, then to Brian Hoyer, and once again, back to Jimmy G.
When McDaniels was finally fired by Mark Davis, the offensive coordinator and general manager went with him, clearing the way for Antonio Pierce to take over as the interim head coach. Once installed in that role, Pierce made it clear that rookie O'Connell would be his starter for the rest of the season, and he played very well down the stretch.
Las Vegas went 3-1 in their last four games, beating all AFC West teams, and O'Connell finished his rookie campaign with eight touchdowns against zero interceptions in that span. It was a valiant effort for a guy who was not supposed to do much in Year 1, but where does that leave him in Year 2?
As Luke Getsy took to the podium for his press conference on Friday, one thing is for sure, O'Connell is in serious trouble of regaining the starting job in 2024.
Raiders new OC wants mobility from his starting QB in 2024
Friday's press conference brought to light a lot of what Getsy's plan will be for the Raiders offense in 2024, including how excited he is to be working once again with Las Vegas star wide receiver Davante Adams. It also gave some clues about the quarterback position next season, a position that is once again a question mark going into this offseason.
Speaking with Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times during the press conference, Getsy gave high praise to Fields, a guy rumored to be on the trade market this offseason. Fields and Getsy did not win many games together, but Fields was able to show his playmaking abilities in Chicago, especially with his feet.
For all the good O'Connell can do throwing the ball, mobility is not his strong point, which could leave him as the backup next season in Las Vegas. If that is the plan, Getsy and the front office better have a very good idea of who they want to bring in to lead what should be an excellent Raiders offense next season.