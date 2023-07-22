Las Vegas Raiders: Madden 24 Offensive Line Ratings
With 2023 training camp kicking off next week, we take a look at what the Madden 24 rankings look like for the Raiders offensive line.
Madden 24 ratings for the offensive lineman are out, and it isn’t good news for Las Vegas Raiders users. It is another season with a very poor starting offensive line group. Only five of the twelve players have an overall rating over 70.
This group will need the most attention as you progress through the season in Franchise Mode.
Position
Player
Overall
LT
Kolton Miller
87
RT
Jermaine Eluemunor
74
LG
Dylan Parham
73
C
Andre James
72
LG
Netane Muti
71
LT
Brandon Parker
68
RG
Greg Van Roten
66
LG
Justin Murray
66
RT
Thayer Munford
66
RT
Justin Herron
65
RG
Alex Bars
64
C
Hroniss Grasu
62
Raiders LT gets some respect
The lone bright spot in this group is Kolton Miller. The former first-round pick checks in at an 87 overall. Miller’s pass-blocking numbers overshadow his run-blocking, but overall, he looks solid. Plus, he is only 27 which means he can anchor the line for several seasons.
On the other side of the line, Jermaine Eluemunor is a bottom-of-the-league starter. Eluemunor is the 53rd ranked tackle with a 74 overall. He is balanced between run and pass blocking, but his ratings are very average. With a 92 strength, he does rank in the top 50 players in the game.
For some reason, EA felt the need to put the two best guards as left guards. Dylan Parham (73 overall) and Netane Muti (71) should be the starters. Both are young, 23 and 24 respectively, so there should be room to progress them. Muti should have the bigger upside. He has a 96 strength rating.
Starting center Andre James returned to the Raiders this year. James isn’t great, but he does rank 22nd in overall rating among centers with a 72. At 26 years old, there are a couple of solid years of progression; however, look to replace him early if possible.
There isn’t much depth to look at either. At tackle, Thayer Munford is only a 66 overall. Munford is young at 23. Brandon Park will start the game as the best backup tackle at 68. The reserve guards, Greg Van Roten, Justin Murray, and Alex Bars, are both old and rated low. Plus, center Hroniss Grasu is only a 62 overall.
The best approach to take entering the first season is raiding the free agent market for anyone over 70 overall. Take the old, injury-prone, and anyone else that can help bolster this unit. Franchise players will be working on this mess for several seasons.