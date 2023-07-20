Las Vegas Raiders: Madden 24 Wide Receiver Ratings
One position group that should be productive for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 is the wide receivers. This group, headlined by Davante Adams, has at least three players that could eclipse the 75-plus catch mark if they can stay healthy, giving Jimmy Garoppolo plenty of options in the passing game.
Thankfully, the folks over at EA decided to start with wide receivers for the annual ratings release. It gave Las Vegas Raiders’ fans something to get excited about. There might be some home for our digital squad even if it is fading for the real-life product.
Wide Receiver
Overall
Davante Adams
97
Hunter Renfrow
81
Jakobi Meyers
81
DeAndre Carter
76
Keelan Cole
73
Phillip Dorsett
72
Cam Sims
70
Tre Tucker
70
Kristian Wilkerson
66
DJ Turner
64
Chris Lacy
63
Where do the Raiders WRs rank?
Obviously, Davante Adams leads the team with a 97 overall. This places him as the third-best receiver in the game behind Justin Jefferson, who joined the 99 club this season, and Tyreek Hill. Following Adams are Hunter Renfrow and Jakobi Meyers both at 81. It’s fitting since they are similar players as slot receivers. Meyers’ height may allow users to move him outside. The top three guys make an impressive unit with all of them ranking in the top 50 on the game.
For fans of the Franchise Mode, the first preseason will press for some hard decisions at the position. The rest of the depth chart features eight more receivers who are pretty varied in their skill set. DeAndre Carter (76 overall) spent most of his career as a returner but got some play time with seven starts while the Los Angeles Chargers dealt with injuries.
Keelan Cole (73) returns for a second season with the team and is an average all-around receiver. Phillip Dorsett (72) is the fastest receiver on the team. Cam Sims (70) is a big target at 6’5”. Rookie Tre Tucker (70) has the biggest upside of the backups since his youth will allow users to develop him faster.
There are three more receivers to round out the group, but there seems to be little reason to keep them on the roster. Kristian Wilkerson (66), DJ Turner (64), and Chris Lacy (63) are at the bottom of the depth chart. Age will be a big consideration for these guys. Wilkerson and Lacy are 26 and 27 respectively. Their age-to-overall ratio isn’t great. DJ Turner, who is only 22, might warrant a spot on the practice squad to start the Madden 24 Franchise.
Overall, the position group looks pretty good. It should be fun for fans to actually succeed on the field even if it is a digital one. Hopefully, Jimmy Garoppolo comes in at a decent rating to get the ball to these guys.