4 Raiders who could make the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2024
While Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole were Pro Bowlers for the Raiders in 2023, these four could be named to their first Pro Bowl in 2024.
By Daniel Davis
2023 was a tough year for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team fired their head coach and General Manager halfway through the season as the team had all but turned against McDaniels and his so-called "Patriot Way." They then benched their quarterback, turning to rookie Aidan O'Connell, and in the end, missed out on the playoffs for the 19th time in the last 21 seasons.
This all being said, the defense was more consistent this season than it has been in previous years and the special teams have been one of the best. Maxx Crosby has been one of, if not the best, defensive end in football since coming into the league, and this past season, he led the team in sacks, quarterback hurries, and hits while being one of the most consistently elite players in the NFL these past few years.
Crosby was one of two Las Vegas Raiders to be named to the Pro Bowl this season, as punter AJ Cole was also voted in by the fans. Cole has been a cheat code for the Raiders since taking over as punter, and consistently put the opposition deep in their own territory time and time again.
Despite the down year the Raiders have had, there were a few bright spots, and here are a few players who could make the Pro Bowl for the first time next season.