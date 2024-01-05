4 Raiders who could make the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2024
While Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole were Pro Bowlers for the Raiders in 2023, these four could be named to their first Pro Bowl in 2024.
By Daniel Davis
2. Robert Spillane
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in Robert Spillane to oversee a young linebacker group this season, and he was way better than advertised. He was a bright spot all season long on a defense that really took a step forward late in the season, racking up over 100 tackles and three interceptions to go along with a forced fumble.
On tape, Spillane has been one of the best linebackers in football and is having a breakout season along with Zaire Franklin of the Colts who also came out of left field. Spillane has led the team in tackles this season and is a force at the linebacker position.
If Mark Davis is as smart as we all hope he is, we don't want another Rich Bisaccia situation and we can hope he gives the full-time job to Antonio Pierce, whom the team greatly respects. Could Spillane make the Pro Bowl in 2024? Who knows, but one thing is for certain, he's much better at the linebacker position than who we had last season.