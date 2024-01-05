4 Raiders who could make the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2024
While Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole were Pro Bowlers for the Raiders in 2023, these four could be named to their first Pro Bowl in 2024.
By Daniel Davis
3. Greg Van Roten
Greg Van Roten has had a great season for the Raiders. After the disaster that was Alex Leatherwood, the Raiders needed to revamp their offensive line. This year, the Raiders have two good things going for them on their offensive line: Van Roten and Kolton Miller.
Letting Van Roten walk in free agency would be devastating to a group that ended up being one of the better units in football this past season. Also, with a young quarterback presumably starting in the short-term, any good talent needs to stay in house.
Van Roten has been great at the right guard position and has given up only five sacks this season while also playing nearly 1,000 snaps. Van Roten has also played with intensity and shown what it means to be a Raider and give it your all.
Last season, Van Roten played on the Bills and left the team in free agency to try to find some more playing time and a bigger deal. The Raiders signed him to a one-year prove it deal and I think he's proven he should be here at least for another year.