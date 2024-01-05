4 Raiders who could make the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2024
While Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole were Pro Bowlers for the Raiders in 2023, these four could be named to their first Pro Bowl in 2024.
By Daniel Davis
4. Jack Jones
Despite only playing six games this season for the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Jack Jones emerged as a leader on this defense. In fact, it was his playmaking ability late in the season that kept the Raiders in the playoff hunt as long as they were in it, and he could end up being an elite player for the team in coming years.
Jones has compiled two interceptions, both of which went back for touchdowns, showing the kind of impact he can have on that side of the ball. Jones has shown flashes of being a great player in the league with excellent coverage skills and a high motor with aggressive ball skills.
The third-year player has given the Raiders a much needed boost of morale in a secondary that has struggled the past few years.
Jones looks to take on a bigger role in 2024 as the Raiders look forward to the future and what they can accomplish with what they have. Having a defensive-minded head coach will help his journey through the NFL and create more opportunities to grow. Jones is still young but looks to have a great season next year with the Las Vegas Raiders.