Las Vegas Raiders making quick work of signing 2024 NFL Draft picks
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders made a bit of a shocking pick with Brock Bowers from Georgia at pick No. 13 overall. The reason it was a bit of a shock was not because of his talent, as Bowers was considered by many as a top-10 pick, but more that he fell to them in the middle of the first round.
Even though Las Vegas needed other positions to be filled, you cannot pass on a player like Bowers in the first round. He is the kind of playmaking tight end that can control the middle of the football field, and will be an absolute threat in the red zone.
This week, Bowers became one of many Raiders 2024 draft picks to sign their first NFL contracts, and will now turn their attention towards making a mark in their first NFL training camps.
Raiders ink Bowers to a four-year deal
Following his agreement to a 4-year, $18.1 million fully guaranteed contract , tight end Brock Bowers has officially joined the Raiders.
A fifth-year team option and a signing bonus of $10 million are also included. To see your first-round pick signed and prepared for camp is a wonderful sight. Among the remaining seven players in the 2024 draft class, five have already signed contracts.
S Trey Taylor, RB Dylan Laube, CB M.J. Devonshire, LB Tommy Eichenberg, and CB Decamerion Richardson all finalized deals prior to camp. The two remaining rookies who were drafted but haven't signed contracts are OT D.J. Glaze and Jackson Powers-Johnson.
This is a great sign for the Raiders, as it appears they have drafted many players who are ready to come in and put in the work immediately at the NFL level. In fact, all eight of these new Raiders has a chance to make the roster this summer, and getting under contract and into the building is the best way they could have chosen to start their careers.