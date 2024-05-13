3 Raiders matchups to get excited about heading into the NFL schedule release
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL season is slowing creep up on us, as the NFL will release its 2024 schedule this week, plotting out the Las Vegas Raiders hopeful run to a playoff berth. The Raiders were once again on the outside looking in at the playoffs last season, but a refreshed roster has fans hoping for a better outcome this upcoming season.
On Wednesday, we will find out what the schedule looks like for the Silver and Black, and here, we look at three matchups to keep an eye on as the NFL schedule is released this week.
3 Raiders matchups to get excited about with the NFL schedule release
Raiders at Saints
This is the big one, as the Raiders will travel to the Bayou to take on former starting quarterback Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints. Carr manned the Raiders starting quarterback position for nine seasons before being released by Josh McDaniels, and had an up-and-down first year in New Orleans back in 2023.
Carr is going to be looking to make a statement against his former team, but the Raiders upstart defense should have an answer for him. Playing on the road in New Orleans is always tough, but Las Vegas should be more than up for the challenge against their former captain.
Raiders vs Chiefs
The Raiders were able to take care of business against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Christmas Day this past season. However, they blew a big lead against them in front of the Allegiant Stadium faithful, making this must-see television for Raider Nation.
Any time these two teams play will be a must-see matchup, but the Raiders will be hoping to beat the Chiefs inside Allegiant Stadium for the first time in the history of the stadium. Remember, the last time Kansas City played on the Raiders home field they won the Super Bowl, so this is going to be a huge matchup for Las Vegas.
Raiders vs Browns
The Browns have the talent to be one of the best in the AFC next season, and this game could decide which teams goes to the playoffs. The AFC should be tight, and the AFC North, where the Cleveland Browns play, could be one of the best divisions in football next season.
This would be a statement win for the Raiders, proving they have what it takes to be one of the final AFC teams standing after the regular season wraps up. A healthy Cleveland defense will be tough to handle, and it will be interesting to see how Deshaun Watson plays next season.