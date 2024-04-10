Raiders Maxx Crosby contract looks like a steal after Jags star's new deal
The Las Vegas Raiders look like they got a deal for Maxx Crosby after a recent star's new contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
By Brad Weiss
Two offseasons ago, the Las Vegas Raiders struck a deal on a new contract for star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The deal signed in March of 2022 was a four-year deal worth $94 million, with $53 million in guaranteed money.
At the time, the deal was necessary for the Silver and Black, as the new regime of Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels were looking to set the team up for long-term success. Since coming into the league as a fourth-round pick in 2019, Crosby had risen to become an absolute star in the league, becoming one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL.
Going into 2024, the Raiders defense and entire roster has been built around Crosby, who is a perennial NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate on a yearly basis. Crosby is coming off another monster season in 2023, and with the addition of Christian Wilkins at defensive tackle, could be in line for his best season yet.
On Wednesday, another star edge rusher, Josh Allen from Jacksonville, signed a monster deal with the Jaguars to remain with the team. Like Crosby, Allen was a 2019 NFL Draft pick, but he went in the top-10, as the Silver and Black decided to pass on him with the No. 4 overall pick.
That pick was Clelin Ferrell, who flamed out with the Raiders, and never became much of a pass rusher at the NFL level.
Raiders contract with Crosby now looks like a steal
Allen signed on Wednesday for five years and $150 million, with $88 million guaranteed. While he is a strong edge rusher, Crosby is a much better player going into Year 6 in the NFL, and one of the faces of not only the Raiders, but the entire league.
The Raiders defensive line should be one of the best in the NFL this season, and the hope is, the arrival of Wilkins, and the rise of Malcolm Koonce last season will make them a punishing unit up front. Crosby will be in line for a new deal very soon, and by that time, he could be looking at $30 million a season, so for now, his contract looks like quite the steal for the Raiders.