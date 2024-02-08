Maxx Crosby explains why Antonio Pierce is ready to help Raiders shock the world in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders star sat down with FanSided to discuss numerous topics, including what the team plans to do in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders went into last season with question marks all over the board, as head coach Josh McDaniels was trying to get this team back to being in the conversation of the playoffs in the AFC. McDaniels stumbled in his first season in Las Vegas, but after a busy offseason, many felt the Raiders could possibly take the next step forward.
However, what was not known was just how bad it would get for McDaniels with the Raiders, as he was fired by the team on Halloween night after an embarassing loss to the Detroit Lions. In his place, the Raiders named Antonio Pierce interim head coach, and it was clear from the get-go that things were going to be different.
Pierce brought a fire to the head coaching position that we had not seen in years, and that fire was not lost on star edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Known for the kind of passion he brings every day, Crosby and Pierce were a perfect combination, and while the Raiders improved down the stretch, more is coming in 2024.
Crosby expects the Raiders to shock the world in 2024
Crosby sat down with Stacking the Box on Thursday during Media Week at the Super Bowl, and spoke about a number of topics. However, he led off the interview with a statement that should put the NFL on notice, as he feels that Pierce and the Raiders are going to shock the world in 2024.
Speaking about Pierce, Crosby gushed about his new head coach, and feels he has the experience as a former player and coach to get the job done immediately in 2024.
"When you come out right out the gate — he's obviously been there for two years — when he stepped into the role and got in front of the whole team, everything was black and white. There's no gray area with him. And so guys immediately attract to that because he was in our position. He played at the highest level, was a captain, Super Bowl champ. So he knows what it's like to be in our shoes. And at the same time, he's done it a high level as a coach as well. He's done it all. Everything he's done, he's done at a high level."
In terms of the expectation for Pierce and the Raiders in 2024, Crosby did not mince words when discussing what it will look like.
"People can say whatever they want, talk about experience and things like that. But everybody's got to start somewhere. We fully believe in him, and I think we're going to shock a lot of people next year."
For the Raiders to do anything of substance this season, Crosby has to continue to be the leader he has proved himself to be on and off the field. The marriage between he and Pierce came at a perfect time for the Raiders, and looking ahead, great things could be on the horizon for the Silver and Black.
Maxx Crosby participated in this Super Bowl Media Week interview on behalf of Papa Johns.