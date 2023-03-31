The Rise of a Condor: Maxx Crosby is Now the Face of the Raiders
Committed to Excellence
Earlier that season, on September 2, 2021, Coach Jon Gruden named Maxx Crosby a team captain, a role in which he’d reprise in 2022 and very likely again in 2023.
It sounds cliché, but he quite literally took his life into his own hands – accompanied by a lifetime of perfecting his craft – and became the captain of an NFL team and one of the best defensive players in the league at the age of 24.
And he listened to that advice mentioned earlier from Mike Mayock – he spent countless time in the weight room and got bigger. Again, like a condor, which is one of the heaviest bird species on the continent.
In February 2022, he took the field at his first Pro Bowl – an honor that far exceeds the actual event. Also, that month, he got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Rachel Washburn. The next month, on the two-year anniversary of becoming sober, he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with the Raiders.
And if 2022 wasn’t already off to a great start, they welcomed a baby girl in October.
The condor with a firm grip of life between his talons!