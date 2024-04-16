Raiders Maxx Crosby healthy, ready to continue NFL dominance
The Las Vegas Raiders have an elite edge rusher in Maxx Crosby, and him finally being healthy is bad news for the rest of the NFL.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders are looking to bounce back from an eight-win season that saw them fall outside of the playoffs once again. However, the 2023 season was not without its bright spots, as the defense really took a big step forward.
Once Josh McDaniels was fired, Patrick Graham was able work his magic, and across the final eight games of the season, they were a feared unit. When you think of the Raiders defense, the first name that comes to mind is Maxx Crosby, a guy who played injured for most of the 2023 NFL season but still managed to set a career-high in sacks.
Speaking on Monday, Crosby told reporters he is feeling better than he ever has, which is bad news for the rest of the NFL. Crosby battled through a significant knee issue last season, but has spent his offseason getting surgeries and healing, and on the first day of voluntary workouts, the team's leader was there.
Raiders stacking the defense around Crosby
The addition of Christian Wilkins brings another dimension to this Raiders defense, as he is a premier defensive tackle who should help Crosby get loose on the outside. Wilkins is the kind of defensive tackle the Raiders have been hoping to sign for some time now, and his arrival will not only benefit Crosby, but also help improve all three levels of the defense.
Last season, we saw the guys like Malcolm Koonce, Divine Deablo, Adam Butler, and Trevon Moehrig take steps in the right direction, and they are all back in 2024. There are still holes on the defense, most notably at the cornerback position, but the Raiders are stacking talent on that side of the ball, and a healthy Crosby for the 2024 season could net him his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor.