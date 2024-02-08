Raiders Maxx Crosby has an interesting Mt. Rushmore of NFL players
Raiders star Maxx Crosby sat down with FanSided during Super Bowl Media Week to discuss his Mt. Rushmore of NFL players all-time.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best defensive players in the NFL, as Maxx Crosby has been dominating at the NFL since being a fourth-round pick of the team back in 2019. Crosby is a guy that all teams have to gameplan against, and in the process, he has become a yearly NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
This year's Super Bowl is down in Las Vegas, so it made sense that Crosby would be making his rounds during the Super Bowl Media Week. We have seen Crosby all over the internet in recent days discussing the Raiders and the NFL with many outlets, including the one who we are under the umbrella of.
Speaking with FanSided on the Stacking the Box podcast at the Super Bowl, Crosby named these four legends as his Mt. Rushmore of all-time.
Raiders star Maxx Crosby names his NFL Mt. Rushmore
"I would say, you gotta put Reggie White, Lawrence Taylor, Deion Sanders, and Barry Sanders."
Reggie White and Lawrence Taylor are not shocking picks, as they are some of the best sack men in the history of the NFL. White is arguably the best of all-time at Crosby's position, as he is No. 2 all-time in sacks behind only Bruce Smith from the Buffalo Bills.
Taylor played the linebacker position for the New York Giants, but he had no problem putting his hand in the ground and getting after the quarterback as well. The Super Bowl champion is tied for 14th all-time with Leslie O'Neil, and is widely regarded as possibly the best defensive player in the history of the game.
Sanders is a former defensive back, but he made an impact on the game that puts him in the conversation of being one of the best cornerbacks ever. The most-shocking pick was Barry Sanders, but if you know Crosby's history, you can see why the running back was one of the four he would put on his Mt. Rushmore.
Crosby was born in Michigan, the same state Barry Sanders dominated as a member of the Detroit Lions, and while he played his high school ball in Texas, he returned to Michigan to play collegiate football at Eastern Michigan. That was the only scholarship he got as a two-star recruit, but it did not stop Crosby from reaching his ultimate goal of playing in the NFL.
It is a good thing Eastern Michigan gave him that scholarship, because without them, the Raiders would not have picked one of the best players in recent team history, and a guy who could be in Canton one day.