Raiders mentioned as possible trade destination for yet another backup QB
You know the expression about how if you have two quarterbacks, you don't have any quarterbacks? Well what if you had THREE?
That's what our friends at Bleacher Report – a place for hopeless romantics to try and will the silliest football ideas into existence – are suggesting with their latest lil' bit of content, "2024 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Training Camp." Credit where it's due: they're trying their damnedst to make the phrase 'trade block big board' happen.
But just in case you weren't totally sold on either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell, you're in luck. Because if BR had their way, you'd end up watching at least six games of ... Taylor Heinicke! Which is way better obviously. Here's their rationale.
BR wants the Raiders to trade for Taylor Heinicke for some reason
"Heinicke can likely be had for a price. A Day 3 draft pick would probably get a deal done right now, as moving Heinicke would also save Atlanta $1.2 million in cap space. The Cleveland Browns flipped Joshua Dobbs and a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick last offseason ... The Las Vegas Raiders could have interest in Heinicke if they aren't thrilled with how the competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew is unfolding. Raiders passing game coordinator Scott Turner was the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022, when Heinicke made 24 starts for the franchise."
I love the idea that the Raiders' answer to a extremely mid QB battle would be to [checks notes] bring in another mid QB. A rising tide lifts all boats! Switching off between Minshew, O'Connell, and Heinicke feels like one of those Greek mythologies where no one actually wins but we all learn a valuable lesson in the process. No one's ever tried bringing in *every* backup QB and seeing how that goes yet, so in that sense, it's kinda innovative. Tom Brady was a backup QB once, you know.