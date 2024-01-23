Raiders might be making a huge mistake with offensive coordinator candidate
There's gotta be a better way.
We'll start with some good news, which is that the Raiders have their head coach in place. Removing the interim label from Antonio Pierce and giving him full control of the team going forward was a smart decision, even with the other coaching candidates currently available. The team played noticeably better for Pierce, and support for him was widespread after the season ended. Listening to the locker room is an underrated – and underutilized – skill that NFL owners and executives could learn to do more of, and it seems like the Raiders did just that. So that's the good news.
The bad news is that the Raiders still need to hire an offensive coordinator. And really, that's not even the bad news. The actual bad news is the current candidate they're reportedly looking at, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:
It's true that the Bears were one of the best rushing offenses in football over the last two years. Getsy deserves credit for knowing how to put together a cohesive plan on the ground. But what Pelissero's tweet conveniently forgets to mention is, you know, every other aspect of an NFL offense. During those two years that the Bears were an elite running unit, here's how they ranked passing the ball:
2022: 32nd in Attempts, 32nd in Yards, 19th in TDs, 22nd in INTs, and 32nd in Net Yards per Attempt
2023: 27th in Attempts, 27th in Yards, 23rd in TDs, 21st in INTs, and 25th in Net Yards per Attempt
They were, unquestionably, one of the worst passing offenses in the league for the entirety of Getsy's tenure in Chicago. He consistently faced questions about play design, game-managing, and his inability to put players like Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney in positions to succeed. The way he approached the running backs room also left a bad taste in a lot of fans' mouths. When it comes to modern NFL offense-building, hiring an architect that has not shown any real ability to provide creativity or production out of the passing game feels like a flawed decision.
There is one semi-conspiracy theory that would make a little more sense, however: maybe the Raiders are using this interview to get an inside perspective on Fields? It seems likely that his time in Chicago is over, and even with some rough stats during his Bears years, Fields will be in demand this offseason. The Raiders, who don't really have an option at QB that provides as much upside and intrigue as Fields, could be bringing Getsy in to learn what the QB does – and doesn't – do well.
If there are alternative motives at play, this report makes more sense. But if the Raiders are seriously looking at Getsy to lead their offense in 2024 and beyond, woof.