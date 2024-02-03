3 mistakes the Raiders can not afford to make in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have a huge offseason awaiting them, and they cannot afford to make these three mistakes over the next few months.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2023 NFL season with an 8-9 record, but it was a strong finish to what would be another year out of the playoffs that turned heads down the stretch. In the end, it appears the Raiders have found their head coach for not only 2024, but also the future, and the team is stacking Antonio Pierce with a solid coaching staff alongside of him.
This offseason is a crucial one in terms of player personnel, as the Raiders have solid draft capital, good salary cap space, and free agents that could also free up more money. New general manager Tom Telesco has his work cut out for him, but in order for the Raiders to be a perennial playoff contender, he must avoid some costly mistakes.
Las Vegas will look to bolster many areas of the roster this offseason, and with key players entering free agency, there is a lot of work to be done. There is also a major question mark at the quarterback position, so while this is a tremendous opportunity for Telesco, challenges await him in Year 1.
Here, we look at three mistakes he cannot afford to make this offseason.