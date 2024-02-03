3 mistakes the Raiders can not afford to make in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have a huge offseason awaiting them, and they cannot afford to make these three mistakes over the next few months.
By Brad Weiss
Overpaying for Josh Jacobs
We all know how much Pierce loves Josh Jacobs, and in a perfect world, he would spend his entire career in the Silver and Black. Looking at his statistics through his first five seasons in the NFL, Jacobs could be an all-time Raider when all is said and done, but today's NFL is about money.
Jacobs is due a large contract this offseason, but will Las Vegas be willing to pay that kind of money for a running back. The Raiders have a capable replacement in Zamir White, but Jacobs has emerged as one of the best young running backs in the game, and will still only be 26 years old in 2024.
The key for Telesco is to not overpay for Jacobs, as the running back pool in free agency is loaded with talent this offseason. Jacobs stumbled a bit in 2023, so it is not like last offseason when he dominated the NFL landscape in a contract year, so they may be able to retain his services for much cheaper than a year ago.
If they can do that, Jacobs should net at least a three-year deal to stay in Las Vegas and help this team get back to the playoffs next season.