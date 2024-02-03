3 mistakes the Raiders can not afford to make in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have a huge offseason awaiting them, and they cannot afford to make these three mistakes over the next few months.
By Brad Weiss
Fumbling the decision at QB in 2024
Last season, the Raiders started three different players at quarterback, as Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, and Aidan O'Connell all started at least one game. That is never a recipe for success, as if you have three quarterback starting in a single season, that means you do not have a legitimate starting quarterback on your roster.
For the 2023 Raiders, there may have been a lot of guys starting early on, but in the end, it was definitely O'Connell's team. Once Pierce was named head coach, he immediately turned to the rookie signal-caller as his guy moving forward, and overall, you have to like what you saw from the former Purdue standout.
However, this is a new year, and with a new general manager and offensive coordinator landing in Las Vegas, changes could be coming. Las Vegas could replace O'Connell a number of different ways, whether it be in the NFL Draft, via a trade, or even in free agency, where veterans like Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield await.
Replacing Derek Carr with Garoppolo this past offseason was not the right move, and making a mistake at the quarterback position once again this offseason could prove costly for the Raiders in 2024, and beyond.