3 mistakes the Raiders can not afford to make in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have a huge offseason awaiting them, and they cannot afford to make these three mistakes over the next few months.
By Brad Weiss
Not extending key 2025 free agents
The Raiders have some key players that are entering free agency next offseason, and the smart play would be extending them this year. Last season, the Raiders took a big leap forward on the defensive side of the ball, and it was a lot of younger players who helped the franchise improve in that department.
Looking ahead to 2025, there is talent that nobody in Raider Nation would like to see playing for another franchise. Some of the big-name free agents coming up in that cycle are Divine Deablo, Nate Hobbs, Trevon Moehrig, and Malcolm Koonce, all homegrown talent that need to be a part of the Raiders long term success.
Also in that mix are veterans who helped the defense along in 2023, including Marcus Epps and Robert Spillane, who the Raiders could look to extend this offseason as well. The Raiders have let too many key players walk in free agency the last few offseasons, and those players have gone on to do great things with other organizations.