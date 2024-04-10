Raiders mock draft: Would this early Day 2 trade excite Raider Nation?
In a recent 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders swing a monster deal to trade up on Day 2 of the draft.
By Brad Weiss
With only a few weeks left until the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders are still in the mix to bring in another quarterback. Right now, the quarterback room consists of Anthony Brown Jr., Aidan O'Connell, and Gardner Minshew, with O'Connell and Minshew in-line to battle it out for the starting job.
However, as we move closer to Day 1 of the draft, all eyes are still on the position, as some feel the Raiders could trade up in the first round to get one of the top-4 quarterbacks in the draft class. However, over at Bleacher Report, their recent three-round NFL Mock Draft has the Raiders staying put at No. 13, and then trading up early on Day 2 in a move that would divide the fan base.
If the Raiders cannot get Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or even JJ McCarthy, the attention will then switch to Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix. In this mock, the Raiders go up early in the second round to get one of them.
Raiders trade away multiple assets for Bo Nix
With the No. 13 overall pick in this mock, Las Vegas addresses the right tackle position, bringing in Alabama star JC Latham to man that spot. The Raiders are in desperate need for two potential starting offensive linemen in this year's draft class, and Latham would be a solid pick in the middle of the first round.
On Day 2, they send away picks No. 44, 112, and 148 to move up ten spots to No. 34 with the New England Patriots. With that selection, Las Vegas taps Bo Nix from Oregon, the same school where current general manager Tom Telesco drafted Justin Herbert from.
Nix to the Raiders has picked up steam in recent days, so it would make sense that mock drafts start to look at him as the possible selection for the Silver and Black. Nix had an incredible 2023 season for the Ducks, and is definitely going on Day 2, but is he the quarterback that will really excite Raider Nation?
Only time will tell.