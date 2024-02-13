Raiders Mock Draft: Players currently trending towards Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and these players are starting to trend towards the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft is two months away, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, there are significant positions of need they must target in the first round. Holding the No. 13 overall pick, new general manager Tom Telesco can make a real statement this April, and some feel he may even trade away significant draft capital to move up on Day 1.
However, as we look around the internet, most mock drafts have them staying at No. 13, and bringing in a player that can help them immediately. Names are starting to trend towards Las Vegas, and here, we look at three of them.
3. Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
The Raiders need help along the defensive line, as they have one of the premier edge rushers in the game in Maxx Crosby coming off the edge, but have had their issues on the interior. Last year, the Raiders made a major mistake in passing on Jalen Carter, instead selecting Tyree Wilson at No. 7, so the need is there once again at defensive tackle.
One player who seems to pop up on a lot of mock drafts for the Raiders at No. 13 is Jer'Zhan Newton, considered arguably the best defensive tackle in this draft class. With the rise of Malcolm Koonce coming off the edge, and Wilson helping more inside, the addition of Newton would give the Raiders a formidable front line on that side of the ball.