Raiders Mock Draft: Players currently trending towards Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and these players are starting to trend towards the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
2. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Last season, interim general manager Champ Kelly did a great job bolstering the secondary during the season, adding Jack Jones in free agency. Jones became a legitimate CB1 for the Raiders down the stretch, proving to have playmaking ability and playing his best football when it counted.
This offseason, changes are coming to the position group once again, as the Raiders are looking for another outside cornerback to start in 2024. One player we keep seeing in first-round mocks for the Silver and Black is Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, who is a top-3 player going into the 2024 NFL Draft at his position group.
Fans will love what Arnold brings to the table, as he is great in coverage, and has the kind of speed and athleticism that will make him a good player at the next level. Arnold could slide right in as the team's CB2 on the outside as a rookie, enabling Nate Hobbs to return to the slot cornerback role, and Jakorian Bennett to have another season where he is not forced into action.
If the Raiders can continue to bolster the secondary, they are going to be tough on that side of the ball once again in 2024.