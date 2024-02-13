Raiders Mock Draft: Players currently trending towards Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and these players are starting to trend towards the Silver and Black.
By Brad Weiss
1. JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
All eyes are on the quarterback position this offseason for the Raiders, as they look for a possible long-term option at the position group. Some feel that Aidan O'Connell could be the answer after a strong finish to the 2023 NFL season, but all indications from Las Vegas are that they will look to bolster the quarterback room this offseason.
The 2024 NFL Draft has three big-name quarterbacks at the top, as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are all expected to be top-5 picks. However, with the Raiders sitting at No. 13 overall, they would have to dive into the second-tier of names if they stay put and draft a quarterback, and JJ McCarthy seems to be a favorite right now.
Multiple recent mock drafts have the Michigan quarterback landing in Las Vegas, and for good reason, as he has the potential to be a star at the next level. New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who coached McCarthy at Michigan feels he is the best quarterback in this draft, and we have seen many drafts where it is not necessarily the first quarterback picked that ends up being the best at the next level.
McCarthy is an interesting prospect, and if he does land with the Raiders at No. 13, he will have every opportunity to beat out O'Connell for the starting job. He may not be high on everyone's wish list right now, but when all is said and done, he has the size and arm strength to get it done in the NFL for a very long time.