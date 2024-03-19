Raiders mock draft roundup: 2 position groups starting to gain steam
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and two position groups are trending currently.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, a solid slot to be in based on their positions of need. Of course, quarterback is on everybody's mind, but with so many QB-needy teams ahead of them in the draft, moving up get a premier signal-caller may be out of the cards.
That leaves other positions of need to address for the Raiders, and they have a bunch of them, including offensive linemen, linebackers, or help in the defensive backfield. New general manager Tom Telesco has done a nice job bolstering the roster this offseason in free agency, but with the loss of Josh Jacobs, Alexander Mattison was brought in on Monday as well.
The 2024 NFL Draft is only a little over a month away, so you can expect the roster to see some changes as we inch closer to Day 1 over the next few weeks. Telesco has solid draft capital to work with, but he will be judges on what he does in the first round, which is where previous regimes have struggled in the past.
As it stands now, it looks like two position groups are starting to pick up steam for the Raiders on Day 1.