Raiders mock draft roundup: 2 position groups starting to gain steam
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and two position groups are trending currently.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders must bring in an elite cornerback
Over at CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson put together a first-round mock that has the Silver and Black picking twice in the first round. With their first selection, the Raiders address the cornerback position, adding Toledo star Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 13 overall pick.
Mitchell has risen in a big way over the last few weeks, and many consider him the most NFL-ready cornerback of the group. Later on, the Raiders make a trade up on Day 1 to address the quarterback position, making Michael Penix Jr. the No. 31 overall pick in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.
Marcus Mosher does an excellent job for The 33rd Team, and like Wilson, he believes the Raiders will target the cornerback room at pick No. 13 overall. However, his selection is Alabama cornerbackTerrion Arnold, who many believe will be the pick when all is said and done.
Over at Sports Illustrated, Richie Bradshaw had Arnold as the pick at No. 13 overall as well, and like Wilson at CBS, the team traded up in the first round for Penix Jr. as well. This is a theme that has been trending in a big way, and if Arnold or Mitchell are not available, look for them to try and bring in Clemson corner Nate Wiggins.