Raiders mock draft roundup: 2 position groups starting to gain steam
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and two position groups are trending currently.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders could go for another cornerstone Offensive Tackle
The biggest issue for the Raiders along the offensive line comes at offensive tackle, where there are plenty of options to choose from if the Raiders decide to stay put at No. 13 overall. In Connor Rogers' mock over at NBC Sports, he likes JC Latham from Alabama to be the selection, and rightfully so, as he is one of the premier players at his position in this draft class.
Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network
Ryan Fowler over at The Draft Network also likes the Raiders to address the offensive tackle spot, be he likes Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State to be the selection. Like Mitchell, Fuaga has seen his draft stock rise in recent weeks, and he should be available for the Raiders if they decide to hang on to the No. 13 overall pick.
Of course if the Raiders really want the best of the group in Joe Alt, they will have to try and trade up to at least the No. 7 overall pick. Overall, the offensive tackle group is strong this year, so the Raiders starting right tackle for the foreseeable future could be the selection on Day 1.