Raiders mock draft roundup: 2 position groups starting to gain steam

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and two position groups are trending currently.

By Brad Weiss

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Antonio Pierce As Head Coach, Tom Telesco As General Manager
Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Antonio Pierce As Head Coach, Tom Telesco As General Manager / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
Raiders could go for another cornerstone Offensive Tackle

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports

The biggest issue for the Raiders along the offensive line comes at offensive tackle, where there are plenty of options to choose from if the Raiders decide to stay put at No. 13 overall. In Connor Rogers' mock over at NBC Sports, he likes JC Latham from Alabama to be the selection, and rightfully so, as he is one of the premier players at his position in this draft class.

Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network

Ryan Fowler over at The Draft Network also likes the Raiders to address the offensive tackle spot, be he likes Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State to be the selection. Like Mitchell, Fuaga has seen his draft stock rise in recent weeks, and he should be available for the Raiders if they decide to hang on to the No. 13 overall pick.

Of course if the Raiders really want the best of the group in Joe Alt, they will have to try and trade up to at least the No. 7 overall pick. Overall, the offensive tackle group is strong this year, so the Raiders starting right tackle for the foreseeable future could be the selection on Day 1.

