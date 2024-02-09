Raiders mock draft roundup: Day 1 trade lands Las Vegas their franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders could go a number of different ways on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here is our latest mock draft roundup.
By Brad Weiss
With the 2024 NFL Draft only two months away, the Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do before sending in their pick on Day 1. The needs are easy to pick out when you look at the current state of the roster, but by the time the NFL Draft rolls around, the Raiders will have already likely made splashes in free agency.
There are a number of ways the Raiders could go with their Day 1 pick, and here, we kick off our roundup with a mock that would have Raider Nation celebrating in the streets in April.
Lorenzo Reyna, Pro Football Network
Many fans are clamoring for the Raiders to get one of the top-3 quarterbacks in this year's draft, as it is a special trio of talent. USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye, and LSU's Jayden Daniels are the frontrunners to be the first three quarterbacks selected, and in a recent mock by Pro Football Network, the Silver and Black land one of them.
Las Vegas has to trade up to get their guy, but in the end, Tom Telesco pulls off some magic to get the job done.
In the trade, the Raiders send picks No. 13 and 77 in the 2024 NFL Draft, as well as a second-round pick in 2025 to move up to No. 9 overall. Incredibly, Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels is still available for the taking, and the Raiders cannot turn the index card in fast enough.